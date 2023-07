Eastbound Antelope Road between Mariposa Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard is closed until further notice.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Part of Antelope Road in Citrus Heights is closed due to a crash, according to Citrus Heights Police Department.

Two lanes of eastbound Antelope Road between Mariposa Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard is closed until further notice.

Police say a man was hit by a car but is expected to live.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.