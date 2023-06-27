1 dead after vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Citrus Heights

The deadly crash happened near Antelope Road and Auburn Boulevard.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Authorities have closed down a portion of Antelope Road after a deadly accident in Citrus Heights.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District confirmed the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. It's not clear what led up to the crash, but fire officials said several utility poles and a traffic light were damaged.

The accident was reported around 8:19 p.m. Arriving police officers found a pedestrian on the sidewalk, but despite their efforts, the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car was found and was not injured.

Citrus Heights Police Department has closed the eastbound lanes of Antelope Road, west of Auburn Boulevard and east of Lauppe Lane.

It's not clear when the roadway will reopen, and it isn't known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

