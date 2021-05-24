Downed utility lines in Citrus Heights snarls traffic, knocks out internet service

Authorities have not said what felled the lines, but a witness told ABC10 a semi hauling a crane that was too high snagged the lines.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Downed utility lines have shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of Antelope Road in Citrus Heights, Monday evening.

The lines also caused police to close the on and off-ramps to Interstate 80 in the area, Citrus Heights Police said. The pole belongs to Xfinity/Comcast, causing a massive outage to internet service and phone lines in the Sacramento area.

Authorities have not said what caused the lines to fall, but a witness told ABC10 a semi hauling a crane that was too high and snagged the lines.

Antelope Road is expected to remain closed indefinitely, between I-80 and Tupelo Drive, while crews work the scene.

