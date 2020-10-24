Driver killed, 2 passengers injured after suspected DUI crash in Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Police officers were called out to the scene of a single-vehicle crashed into a pole near Auburn Boulevard and Van Maren Lane at 7:45 a.m.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A driver was killed and two passengers injured in a suspected DUI crash in Citrus Heights, early Saturday morning.

Citrus Heights Police officers were called out to the scene of a single-vehicle crashed into a pole near Auburn Boulevard and Van Maren Lane at 7:45 a.m. Crash investigators said the vehicle was driving the wrong way in traffic before the crash happened.

The driver was found dead behind the steering wheel. Two passengers, only identified as an adult man and an adult woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The intersection where the crash happened was closed for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage and officers investigated. The intersection was reopened just before 1 p.m.

