'It's really sad to see this in my own community' | Citrus Heights restaurant targeted twice by vandals twice in the last four months

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen's location in Citrus Heights has been in business for only a year, but the restaurant has been targeted twice by vandals twice in the last four months putting a major financial strain on the business.

"It's really sad to see this in my own community because I've lived here all my life," said Calvin Alford, an employee at the restaurant.

"It definitely makes us feel threatened, and I really hope it's nothing personal towards us," said Sylbi Song, the restaurant's owner.

Song says her sense of security was shattered after vandals broke nine windows last week just months after one of their windows was broken in a separate act.

"About two, three months ago, we had one glass broken, it wasn't major like this and we just simply replaced the window," said Song. "This is the second time and we are so devastated."

In both incidents, the vandals didn't enter the restaurant or steal anything, according to Song who says the windows had custom tint along with Japanese artwork which isn't cheap.

"This wasn't really in our budget to begin with. We are spending about $30,000 to replace all the windows and it won't be the same windows. We cannot afford to do all the graphics again like we had before," said Song.

Vandals also broke several windows at Mountain Mike's Pizza in Citrus Heights, less than a mile away in two similar incidents this year. Owner Dave Brar says he believes he was targeted because of his race.

"They didn't bust anything else surrounding my store. They only targeted twice in my store," said Brar.

However, Song says she doesn't think the acts of vandalism in her restaurant were targeted, but she told ABC 10 that she plans on adding extra security measures in the near future.

"I want my employees and myself and my family to feel safe, and it's just scary," said Song.

ABC10 reached out to Citrus Heights Police about the incidents but has not heard back.