Update 11 a.m.

@PGE4Me has successfully off the gas supply to the affected line and the fire is now out. #AmsellCt — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 20, 2018

Original story

Fire crews are battling a ruptured gas line fire in Citrus Heights.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the ruptured gas line is near Amsell Court in Citrus Heights.

No structures have been involved, at this time. PG&E representatives on site said the gas has been turned off and estimate that it'll be unavailable for at least an hour for residents in the area.

