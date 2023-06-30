2 teens arrested in shooting death of Joshua Benjamin Gunderson

Joshua Benjamin Gunderson was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College in November 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two people were arrested in the Nov. 2022 death of a Citrus Heights man, the Sacramento Police Department said Friday.

Steven Jackson, 18, was arrested Monday on suspicion of homicide and robbery-related charges. A teenager was also arrested on suspicion of homicide, but his name was not released.

Both Jackson and the teenager were booked into the Sacramento Youth Detention Facility, according to the police department.

Case history

Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37, of Citrus Heights was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College in November 2022.

He was shot at least once along the 4100 block of 23rd Street on Nov. 25, 2022. He was taken to a nearby gas station by a friend before getting to the hospital where he later died, according to Sacramento Police Department.

