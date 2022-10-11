Bay Area-based 'micro food hall' coming to Citrus Heights

The startup from San Francisco is essentially a ghost kitchen customers can visit in person and hosts multiple food suppliers for folks to choose from.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Local Kitchens, a Bay-Area based “micro food hall,” is coming to Citrus Heights sometime next year.

A ghost kitchen is a professional food preparation and cooking facility set up for the preparation of delivery-only meals. This micro food hall is different because customers can visit the location and have the option to pick up their meals.

So what does this really mean? Local Kitchen says they “bring several of the best local restaurants under one roof and closer to home” so customers can “order from multiple restaurants all on the same check.”

Each location has slightly different offerings based on the preferences of the community.

“While we don’t have the restaurants officially selected that we will be bringing to this location, you can expect a mix of popular independent restaurants from the Bay and Greater Sacramento Areas,” said Local Kitchens. “Guests will be able to mix and match their favorite items from a wide variety of menus all in one order.”

The Citrus Heights location, which will be in the Sunrise Village shopping center at 7855 Madison Ave. Suite C, comes after a recent expansion to Roseville.

“Citrus Heights is a fantastic place with a lot of families, some wonderful local shopping and the people we know there take a lot of pride in their community,” said a Local Kitchens spokesperson. “It is a great fit for Local Kitchens and we’re very excited to bring some of Northern California’s best restaurants there.”

Customers can order food online, on their mobile apps (iPhone or Android) or in person at a kiosk, then pick up their order from the nearest Local Kitchens location.

Hours vary by location, but many are open from about 10 a.m. to midnight.

Local Kitchens is currently planning further expansion across Northern California next year, including in Folsom and Natomas.

