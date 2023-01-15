Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Police Department officers were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday.

Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.

Upon arrival, the suspect was allegedly seen by officers "indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon mounted light" in the common area of the complex.

The suspect then went into his apartment while officers from other agencies responded to the scene to assist. Negotiation attempts began after multiple hours and three people left the apartment.

Two were detained and determined to have no involvement in the shooting, according to officials. The third person was determined to be the original suspect, and he was allegedly uncooperative, according to a CHPD press release.

A K9 unit was deployed and the suspect was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Jail after getting medical attention for a dog bite.

Investigators served a search warrant at the suspect’s apartment and located a handgun matching the caliber of the shell casings found at the scene, according to officials.

No victims were located as a result of the shooting.