CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Citrus Heights.

According to Citrus Heights police, the crash happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Old Auburn Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Police add the people in the vehicle were not hurt.

This is a developing story.