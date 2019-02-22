CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Little League season is about to begin, but some parents in Citrus Heights say they're concerned. Just last week a concession stand was broken into, the safe was raided, supplies were taken and the food was consumed. And it wasn't the only incident.

Mara Crist is an active parent in the local baseball league. She says they've found everything from trash to human waste to multiple syringes littering areas where kids play. Crist says one event, in particular, was the last straw.

RELATED: Needles in east Sacramento park bathroom needs solution

"This backstop had syringes pointing from the backside in towards the field," exclaimed Crist. "So the needlepoint was sticking through the backstop so that if anyone were leaning up against it, they would have gotten poked."

Graffiti is still visible, spraypainted on the walls near the dugout. Police say they're increasing patrols to protect the public. They emphasize the homeless can't be exclusively blamed for the vandalism because many different people use the park.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Thank you Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

The homeless that frequent the park also don't want to be demonized. Timothy L. Moran wanted to bring his perspective to the debate.

"It's not right," explained Moran. "There are a lot of good people who are out here who are homeless. There's a few that are not and they stand out more than anybody else."

He also explained that he doesn't mind the increased police patrols or police presence.

"I don't have a problem with the police," stated Moran. "I don't do anything wrong. They have a job to do. If somebody calls them in here, they usually (patrol) in here and say, 'Hey, got a call.' And they're usually polite and say, 'would you mind?' Not a problem."

Crist hopes more community involvement and awareness will alleviate the issue.

Continue the conversation with Mike on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Opiod Epidemic: New law would create safe-injection sites in San Francisco

One of California's largest cities may make history in its fight against the drug overdose epidemic. Soon, addicts in the city and county of San Francisco could go to a facility where they could use drugs under the supervision of staff trained to treat and prevent drug overdoses.