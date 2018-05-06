If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The intersection of Fair Oaks and Old Auburn in Citrus Heights has proven to be troublesome for many, as residents have counted 21 crashes where cars lose control, crash into the concrete planters and sometimes even crash into the backyards of people's property.

Robert Mamer has had four cars crash into his property.

"The road is very unsafe," Mamer said. "They’ve come through my backyard. Four times and the last three times, they came through the fence," Mamer said.

Unlike Mamer, some people are finding humor in the sheer number of crashes. One resident posted a sign after the most recent crash that read, "No. 20 voted best wall hit."

"You can hear the cars speeding by," Mamer said. "The speed limit is 35, not 50, not 55."

Mamer said it's dangerous and the next crash could be worse.

"I'd like for them to slow down the traffic if they have to take the corner of Fair Oaks down to one lane," Mamer suggested.

He would also like to see a police officer or a traffic camera enforce the speed limit.

"Hopefully they don't come through the fence again," he half-joked.

Citrus Heights City Engineer Stu Hodgkins is well-aware of the problems at this intersection. He told ABC10 the city just received a grant to do a study that would analyze the "Old Auburn corridor." Part of the analysis will look at this particular intersection, hopefully finding another way to keep people and property safe.

"Even with the barricades, they are not going to stop, but I'm not going to move," Mamer said. "I'm not going to give up."

The process to start the study is underway, but the city will not have the results right away, so if you pass through this intersection, take it slow and be cautious.

