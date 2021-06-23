Police respond to person barricaded inside home in Citrus Heights

Officers were called out to the neighborhood, near Heritage Meadow Lane and Fox Meadow Lane, just before 9:30 a.m.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Police were called to a Citrus Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning where a man reportedly fired a gun and barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers were called out to the neighborhood near Heritage Meadow Lane and Fox Meadow Lane just before 9:30 a.m. Police say officers and mental health workers are trying to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

It is unclear who the person is or why they have barricaded themselves in the home. It is unclear if there are other people inside the home.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area for the time being.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Police activity still in the area of Heritage Meadow. Officers and mental health workers trying to peacefully resolve incident. PIO on scene to update media. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) June 23, 2021

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9