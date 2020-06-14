Citrus Heights protesters march to city hall to bring awareness to racial injustice

One Citrus Heights protester said she's experienced racism almost all of her life. She hopes that one day her children will not have to experience the same.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — As a Black woman, Carolyn Moore says she's faced racism almost every day of her life.

“Five-years-old maybe is when I remember... being in the grocery store, and I remember being with my cousin who is white. They asked why she was with a black kid," Moore said.

Moore said over the years, she's been told to "go back to Africa" and called the "N" word.

“I’ve experienced it. I’ve been followed in stores. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I’ve experienced it at schools,” Moore said.

Moore is raising her children in Citrus Heights. She said racism is prevalent in her community.

“A little girl told my son that she does not like Black people and she is not allowed to play with Black people. This was just six months ago in Citrus Heights,” she said.



As her daughter faces the same hate and bigotry that she encounters, Moore said she teaches her daughter to love even when the world doesn’t always love her back.

“I’m teaching her that her curls are perfect, that her skin tone is perfect. I’m building her for the world because they will try to tear her down,” Moore said.

