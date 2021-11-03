When, where Raising Cane's will be opening in Greater Sacramento area

Here are the five Northern California cities that are getting a Raising Cane's, the Lousiana-based chicken fingers restaurant.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Region will soon be the home of at least five Raising Cane' restaurants over the next four months.

Chris Zygler, the Raising Cane's regional leader of restaurants, said in a news release that it's been a long time coming for Raising Cane's to open up shop in the Greater Sacramento Region after the restaurant opening in Manteca.

"From Davis to Stockton to Lodi to Roseville, as a proud resident of the area, I can't wait for locals to experience Cane's and for us to become a staple throughout many Sacramento communities and beyond," Zygler said.

Raising Cane's released a statement in October that they are looking for 200 Stockton residents to fill its restaurant openings, ranging from entry-level positions to management titles for its Dec. 1, opening date.

Raising Cane's is a fast-food chain that specializes in chicken finger meals. According to their website, the company emphasizes a limited menu that helps them produce high-quality food that's served quickly.

The chain has also earned recognition by Thrillist as the "Best Chicken Tenders" in America back in 2020.

Here is when and where Raising Canes will be opening in the Greater Sacramento Region:

Citrus Heights

Opening: January 2022

Address: 7804 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights Ca 95610

Roseville:

Opening: Mid-December 2021

Address: 1220 Galleria Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678

Davis:

Opening: End of November 2021

Address: 207 E. St., Davis, CA 95616

Stockton:

Opening: Early December 2021

Address: 601 W. March Lane, Stockton, CA 95207

Lodi:

Opening: Mid-January 2022

Address: 2530 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi, CA 95242

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9