Sac Metro Fire force way into garage to investigate Citrus Heights house fire

No one was home at the time firefighters responded, said Sac Metro Fire officials, but they are focusing on a water heater in the garage.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in Citrus Heights at approximately 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the second floor, Metro Fire officials told our Matt George, though no one was home at the time firefighters responded.

At least 10 firefighters are focusing on a garage at the two-story house, forcing their way in through the garage door.

Signs of smoke damage around the second story window, and firefighters are tearing down insulation within the garage around a water heater.

Metro Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

