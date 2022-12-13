The shelter-in-place at San Juan High School in Citrus Heights is in response to a "suspicious phone call," according to the school district.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — San Juan High School in Citrus Heights is under a shelter-in-place Tuesday, according to a message on the San Juan Unified School District website.

It is a precautionary measure in response to a "suspicious phone call," the district wrote. The Citrus Heights Police Department is aware of the incident, the district told ABC10.

"To protect safety of all those involved, please do not come to the campus at this time. Updates will be provided as details are available," the district wrote.

San Juan High School is located on Greenback Lane.

This comes a day after Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was temporarily put on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Watch more on ABC10: Psychologist says school lockdowns could have a lasting impact on students