San Juan Unified staffer repeats racist slur when telling students to stop using it

Officials with San Juan Unified School District say a staff member used a racist slur when asking students to stop using the "N-word."

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — San Juan Unified School District officials said Friday they discovered a staff member used a racist slur in front other staff and students when telling other students to stop using the same slur.

"The use of the N-word or any other racial slur in any context is unacceptable," said San Juan High School Principal David Levis in a statement to families.

The district launched an investigation and action will be taken once the outcome of the investigation is released.

Counselors and support staff will be available to speak with any students needing assistance.

"We will also engage in listening sessions with students and staff over the course of the coming weeks to fully support and listen to our community," said Levis in the statement.