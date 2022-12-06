Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

Ethan Conrad Properties says the interested tenants in the space are "strong, desirable national retail tenants" but could not yet name who may occupy the space.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.

Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.

"This property is the second highest traffic intersection in the entire Sacramento County area and is a very good retail location with high demand from logical tenants," said CEO Ethan Conrad.

This purchase comes as the Sunrise Mall is getting a bit of a touch-up with the Sunrise Tomorrow plan. The plan was approved Nov. 2021 and city officials are "identifying potential financing tools and grants for the construction of infrastructure needed for development," according to Meghan Huber, Citrus Heights' economic development and community engagement director.

Conrad says the interested tenants in the space are "strong, desirable national retail tenants" but could not yet name who may occupy the space.

A meeting between city officials and Conrad is scheduled for sometime this month to discuss the future of the recently purchased properties.

"City staff regularly meet with owners of Sunrise Mall to collaborate on the Sunrise Tomorrow project," said Huber. "We welcome Ethan Conrad and are excited to partner with him on the second-largest redevelopment opportunity in the region."

The space is now available for lease or sale through Ethan Conrad Properties, Inc.

