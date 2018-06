Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries, just to the southwest of Citrus Heights.

The crash occurred late Monday evening, on Greenback Lane, near Brookhaven Way. Authorities say multiple people were injured in the crash, with at least two people being transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Greenback Lane has been shut down while crews work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#MetroFire is o/s of a multiple vehicle accident with injuries on #GreenbackLn near Brookhaven Wy with @citrusheightspd - expect traffic delays in the area. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 19, 2018

© 2018 KXTV