Dance, theater studio opening in Sunrise Mall

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Royal Stage studio is opening a performing center at the Sunrise Mall Friday to host performances and classes for community members.

The dance and theater studio is a nonprofit aiming to make the arts accessible to everyone and to offer “healing and restoration” to those who need it, according to member Tammy Warta.

“Dance studios and community theaters are expensive and that blocks out a lot of people,” said Warta. “We want to make a space where people can learn skills together regardless of economic status, race or religion.”

Classes are available to anyone who would like to participate. Some members may be eligible for free or reduced price classes.

The space will be open during class and rehearsal times, and all performances will now be held at the Citrus Heights location.

The studio has multiple dance recitals throughout the year and performs both religious and non religious acts.

Ten weeks of free classes are being offered to those who register at the Citrus Heights location and add discount code “FREEFALL” to the application.

Royal Stage is a Christian-based group teaching the biblical concept that “we are sons and daughters of a King - a royal priesthood,” according to the website.

The original studio is set in Roseville and currently is more open than the Citrus Heights location, but Royal Stage is looking to equalize that once the space has been open for a while.

Warta says the studio began to see need in different areas around Roseville. They chose to open in Citrus Heights to be closer to heavier impacted communities who could benefit from their services.

