What Sunrise Mall revitalization could mean for the future of American malls

Meghan Huber, with the city of Citrus Heights, told ABC10 the Sunrise Mall might become the role model of what it takes to bring a shopping center back to life.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — At one point, crowds flocked to the Sunrise Mall. However, that has changed over the years after many businesses shut down for good.

Recently, Citrus Heights unanimously voted on a plan to revitalize the shopping mall to be a home for more than just retail stores.

Meghan Huber, the economic development and communications manager, told ABC10, while Citrus Heights did look to see what other malls were doing across the country, what is happening at the Sunrise Mall is unique.

"The Sunrise Mall is now recognized as a national case study, and how local governments can bring together stakeholders to create a collaborative vision and unlock a site for new potential," Huber said.

Up until now, the Sunrise Mall didn't have space devoted to residential or hotel units. Under the new plan, the mall will have 2,220 residential units and 480 hotel rooms. The shopping center will also have space dedicated to office units as well.

Under the new plan, Sunrise Mall will reduce its retail space from 1,089,000 square feet to 320,000 square feet.

Huber said while it is still too early to tell what will be introduced to the Sunrise Mall, but by looking at the market conditions, it appears residential units will be the first additions to the shopping center.

The plan to diversify Sunrise Mall is projected to be completed in 20 years, according to Huber.

The Sunrise Mall will continue to be opened throughout the redevelopment, according to the city of Citrus Heights. The city is asking the public to continue to shop and attend events at the shopping center.

To watch the city of Citrus Height's presentation on the future of the Sunrise Mall, click here.

