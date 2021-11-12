Sunrise Mall's future to have more than just retail stores

Under the new plan, Sunrise Mall will reduce its retail space from 1,089,000 square feet to 320,000 square feet to free space for residential and hotel units.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sunrise Mall will no longer be just the home for retail stores after the Citrus Heights City Council unanimously voted on a plan to diversify the shopping center.

Chris Boyd, the interim city manager said in a news release that Sunrise Mall has been on the decline because of recent retail trends but the city's council plan to diversify the mall space is a step in that direction.

Under the new plan, Sunrise Mall will reduce its retail space from 1,089,000 square feet to 320,000 square feet.

"Unlocking the 100-acre mall property for future mixed-use development, as opposed to keeping the site all retail, means mall owners now have the opportunity to densify, diversify, and breathe new life into the heart of our City,” Boyd's statement reads.

Up until now, the Sunrise Mall didn't have space devoted to residential or hotel units. Under the new plan, the mall will have 2,220 residential units and 480 hotel rooms. The shopping center will also have space dedicated to office units as well.

“Our specific plan lays the groundwork for transforming the Sunrise Mall site into a vibrant mixed-used community creating a destination for our residents to live, shop, work, and play,” Boyd said.

The Sunrise Mall will continue to be opened throughout the redevelopment, according to the city of Citrus Heights. The city is asking for the public to continue to shop and attend events at the shopping center.

To watch the city of Citrus Height's presentation on the future of the Sunrise Mall, click here.