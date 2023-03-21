Suspicious death under investigation in Citrus Heights

The area has been closed off as authorities collect evidence since the man's death doesn't seem to be random.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — An investigation into a suspicious death is underway after a man was found dead in his Citrus Heights home on Monday.

Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating a man's body found around 6:45 p.m. in a home on Sayonara Drive. The man has not been identified.

The area has been closed off as authorities collect evidence. There is no threat to the community as the man's death doesn't seem to be random, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.