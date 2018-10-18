CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. -- A Facebook post got a Good Samaritan's attention, after he saw a man had his bike stolen while he was at work.

Austyn Daniels' bike was stolen outside of his work at Taco Bell on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights. He bikes to and from work and it's his only means of transportation. Daniels' co-worker wrote about it in a private Facebook group called "Citrus Heights Crime Watch", hoping someone would be able to locate the stolen blue bike.

Russell Proffitt saw the post and wanted to help out.

"I work really hard and I have a lot of respect for people who do the same," Proffitt said. "I don't know why, but I'm gonna get this guy a bike."

Proffitt is an amputee and owns a company called "Amputee For Hire" and does jobs such as sod removal and installation, mowing, edging and hedge trimming, sprinkler repair and installation, and much more.

"He got here and I saw it and I was like, 'That's a brand new bike!'" Daniels said. "I don't know how to feel. I was saying 'Thank you!'"

Proffitt took on an extra job to help pay for the bike and never expected anything in return. He just hopes the young man can pay it forward.

"He's really young and he's just starting out," Proffitt said. "Maybe it'll change his life in some way."

