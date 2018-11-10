CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. -- A 19-year-old woman is accused of intentionally causing a deadly wreck in Citrus Heights, Tuesday night.

According to the report, police say Christina Diaz was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry westbound on Greenback Lane, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when she intentionally collided with a Dodge van that was traveling in the same direction.

After crashing into the van, police say Diaz lost control of her vehicle, which then careened into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Mercedes sedan. Authorities say Diaz fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The driver of the Mercedes, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The people inside of the van only sustained minor injuries.

Police say Diaz was driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, though they have not said why she would have intentionally wrecked into the van.

“Driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal in California. This tragedy is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers of drugged driving. Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” said Citrus Heights Police Chief Ronald Lawrence.

Diaz was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, felony DUI with injury, felony hit and run, and gross vehicular manslaughter. The crash remains under investigation.

