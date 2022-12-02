Two teens, one adult injured in triple stabbing in Citrus Heights

Officials say the stabbing started as an argument between two people early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Sunday morning in Citrus Heights, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department say.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Citrus Heights Police received 911 calls reporting a stabbing in front of a business in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.

According to police, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and an adult were stabbed multiple times and were taken to an area hospital where officers say they are receiving treatment.

Police believe the stabbing happened after an argument between two people.

The suspect has been described by police as a skinny, six-foot-tall, white or Hispanic man with facial hair and a short haircut.

Those with information on the triple stabbing are asked to call police at 916-727-5524 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Watch More from ABC10: How Dance Gavin Dance and his mother are picking up after Tim Feerick's fentanyl overdose and death