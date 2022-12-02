x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Citrus Heights

Two teens, one adult injured in triple stabbing in Citrus Heights

Officials say the stabbing started as an argument between two people early Sunday morning.

More Videos

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Three people were injured after a stabbing early Sunday morning in Citrus Heights, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department say. 

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Citrus Heights Police received 911 calls reporting a stabbing in front of a business in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.

According to police, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and an adult were stabbed multiple times and were taken to an area hospital where officers say they are receiving treatment.

Police believe the stabbing happened after an argument between two people. 

The suspect has been described by police as a skinny, six-foot-tall, white or Hispanic man with facial hair and a short haircut. 

Those with information on the triple stabbing are asked to call police at 916-727-5524 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Related Articles

Watch More from ABC10: How Dance Gavin Dance and his mother are picking up after Tim Feerick's fentanyl overdose and death

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.