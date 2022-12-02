Two dogs killed in apartment fire in Citrus Heights

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District first reported the fire on social media. One person was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two dogs have died in an apartment fire in Citrus Heights Wednesday evening, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Just after 6 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on Twitter about the incident.

According to officials, law enforcement and security were first on the scene of the apartment fire near 8087 Sunrise East Way in Citrus Heights.

They say those on the scene tried to rescue multiple dogs but two dogs sadly died. One person was treated and released on scene and no other injuries were reported.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says officials are working to help tenants who were displaced. They add that an investigation is underway into the cause and origin of the fire.