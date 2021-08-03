Woman arrested for setting fire to her own home in Citrus Heights

Sacramento Metro Fire said that the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Locher Way in Citrus Heights.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning for setting fire to her own home in Citrus Heights.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Locher Way in Citrus Heights.

When fire crews got to the house, Metro Fire "initiated an aggressive fire attack" due to the extensiveness of the fire. They also searched for anyone inside the home and made sure no other homes were threatened by the fire, according to a press release.

Sacramento Metro Fire said no one was injured and no other structures were damaged due to the fire.

The Citrus Heights Police Department assisted the Metro Fire Arson Investigators in determining that the cause of the fire was arson.

The homeowner and suspect, Justina Daggett, was arrested for two counts of arson, one for arson while another adult was in the home and another for possessing, manufacturing or "disposing of any flammable, or combustible material or substance…with intent to willfully and maliciously use this material, substance, or device to set fire to or burn any structure,” according to a press release.

There was no information as to how many people were in the home.

