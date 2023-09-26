Woman in critical condition after Citrus Heights apartment fire

The fire has been knocked down and crews will be at the apartment for a few hours cleaning up.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in Citrus Heights Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire happened along Fair Oaks Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Captain Parker Wilbourn said the fire happened when most people were asleep and crews were focused on preventing the fire from spreading.

"We had multiple people report they heard what sounded like an explosion. We don't know yet if that's what we would call a fire explosion. When we have a significant amount of heat that builds up and then eventually blows through the window that allows for the burst. But again, our arson investigation team will figure out exactly what that was and go from there," Wilbourn said.

The fire has been knocked down and crews will be at the apartment for a few hours cleaning up. There is no information on what caused the fire.

