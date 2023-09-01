Woman killed in Citrus Heights shooting, suspect arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting inside a Citrus Heights home Thursday evening.
The shooting happened on the 7100 block Mary Ann Way, Citrus Heights Police said in a news release Friday. Her identity hasn't been released.
A man was also wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital, police said.
"This tragic event was between two individuals who knew each other," the CHPD stated in the news release adding that a suspect is in custody.
ABC10 has reached out to the Citrus Heights police for more details on the suspect. We'll update this article as it comes in.
