Citrus Heights shooting leaves woman dead, man seriously hurt

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A woman was killed and a man left seriously hurt after a Saturday night shooting in Citrus Heights, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say they were called to an apartment in the 6200 block of Burich Avenue after reports came in of a disturbance with at least one witness hearing a gunshot.

Officers say they found a woman and man inside the apartment with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. They took the man to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was between two people in a dating relationship.

The Citrus Heights Police Department says that the shooter has been arrested and there are no threats of danger to the community.

Witnesses or people with information on the homicide are asked to call investigators at 916-727-5524 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-800.

