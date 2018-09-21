STOCKTON, Calif. — For the past few weeks, 73-year-old Charsey Gray has called Stockton's iconic Waterfront home.

"It's rough. I've had three bikes stolen. I have had my clothes stolen three times," said Gray, with her three pet dogs nearby.

Gray says she rented for nine years. But four months ago she was evicted for having too many dogs. She says she doesn't want to be here, but is happy the court ruling will allow her to sleep on the streets, not breaking the law.

"I think it's fantastic. Because, like I said, there is a lot of us out here not by choice," added Gray.

RELATED STORY: How Fairfield and Stockton could use CA's $500 million in shelter crisis money

In the past, Stockton Police would ticket the homeless for trespassing on public property. However, now that a federal court has ruled cities can't prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if they don't have a home, that practice will stop.

"Our officers will not be enforcing any type of camping ordinances," said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.

Speaking on behalf of the department and the city, Silva says the city attorney's office is reviewing the court ruling. And he says, while the homeless will not be ticketed for sleeping on city streets, other laws will be enforced.

"People cannot just trespass on private property. You cannot be in public under the influence of drugs or narcotics. So we still take those crimes very seriously," added Silva.

Former truck driver and insulation installer Donile Sexton has pitched a tent along the Waterfront, too. Homeless more than two years, he says his $1,000 a month disability check isn't enough to afford rent.

"And I'm still trying and I'm going to keep trying because I'm embarrassed to be out here. I really am," said Sexton, who is hoping someone will give him work to help supplement his income so that he can afford a place to stay.

Bill Mendelson is in charge of Stockton's Central Valley Housing Corporation, which advocates for the homeless. He believes cities will eventually find a way to get around the federal court ruling.

"If they talk about other kinds of activities that they deem inappropriate and start enforcing those, then we're just changing one set of circumstances for another," said Mendelson.

Gray hopes one day soon she will be able to find a real home again. For now, the streets remain her home with police no longer able to tell her to go.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV