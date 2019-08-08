TRACY, Calif. — The city of Tracy is offering free bus rides on the TRACER Public Transit System during the month of August for K-12 students with a student ID.

According to a press release, the city offers free bus service so that students can have "the opportunity to experience the ease of using public transportation in our community."

Students are able to ride the bus Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Bus service does not run on Sunday.

The city of Tracy's press release also said that it will offer free bus service on days the weather is forecasted to be 100 degrees or higher.

The Tracy Transit Center is a designated cooling zone.

For more information click here or call (209) 831-4287.

