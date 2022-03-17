Family of special-needs teen reaches settlement after Vacaville officer was accused of punching him

Preliminary reviews of the incident indicated that the officer was not aware the teen had special needs.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The family of a special-needs teenager reached a financial agreement with the City of Vacaville after an officer was accused punching the teen in 2021.

The settlement includes a payment of $170,000 to Preston Wolf, the teenager in the incident. In addition, the City will allocate $30,000 to the Puzzle Project, a program that encourages communication between first responders and family and care-givers of autistic patients. The goal is to help to de-escalate incidents.

Vacaville Police Chief Ian Schmutzler apologized to the Wolf family. He said that the department has learned valuable lessons after the incident.

“On behalf of the City of Vacaville, I apologize to Mr. Wolf, his family and friends, and the Vacaville community” said Chief Schmutzler. “The Police Department has learned valuable lessons with this incident, identified and implemented areas for improvement and expanded on the Puzzle Project, all in an effort to equip officers with the important information necessary to work with all of our residents respectfully and effectively. I am committed to providing superior service to Vacaville residents, businesses and visitors by developing trust and instilling confidence.”

On April 21, 2021 Vacaville Police responded to a call of a stabbing and assault with a pipe. Officers were given a description of Wolf, and after confronting Wolf, he was ordered to sit down on the ground.

Wolf appeared to begin to run away, and the officer threw him to the ground, climbed on top of him and punched him at least once. Preliminary reviews of the incident indicated that the officer was not aware the teen had special needs.

