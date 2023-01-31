Federal court finds Sikh man was the target of racial threats in Sutter County

The Sikh Coalition is now urging the county district attorney’s office to investigate the case and file criminal charges.

SUTTER, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from initial coverage of the case in May 2022.

A federal court has determined a Sikh man was the target of racist threats by two women. It’s the latest update in the case of Rouble Claire who filed a civil lawsuit in May.

The case was against the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office for inadequately investigating the hate-based threats against Claire, as well as the county for not conducting proper practices to deal with hate crimes.

“Mr. Claire, you know, was very frightened about everything that happened this day and continued to try to seek help from law enforcement but was not able to get them to take any action to deal with this appropriately in any way until reaching out to organizations like the Sikh Coalition for help,” said attorney Sean Tamura-Soto, co-counsel of the civil case.

“I think this is a very significant win not just for Mr. Claire, but for the community. This is an acknowledgment that something was mishandled, that in fact something did go awry and Mr. Claire did not receive the justice that he deserves,” said attorney Gina Szeto-Wong, co-counsel of the civil case.

The Sikh Coalition is urging the county district attorney’s office to investigate the case and file criminal charges. You can learn more about the lawsuit here.

Sutter County sent the following statement to ABC10:

“Sutter County is home to a large population of foreign born and native individuals with a cultural connection to the Punjab and the Sikh faith, drawn to our County’s rich soil and multiple rivers, much like the Punjab river region of India. Every first Sunday in November, It is home to the largest gathering of the Sikh Punjabi diaspora in California, if not the nation- the annual Nagar Kirtan, known locally as the Sikh Parade, conducted since 1979. Sutter County is richer because of the farmers, doctors, attorneys, educational professionals and others with a connection to the Punjab.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to treating everyone in the community equally, believes hate crimes have no place in Sutter County, and strives to do their best for all who live and work in Sutter County. The new District Attorney, Jennifer Dupre, who was not in office when the Sheriff’s Office forwarded a complaint to the previous DA, said in a statement today, ““I cannot comment on details of the civil litigation, however, having just taken office this month, I would be more than happy to review the case and sit down with Mr. Claire and his attorneys to determine whether charges can be brought.” She further stated that she encourages local law enforcement “to work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure that we timely collect any evidence that exists to ensure, to the extent possible, a successful hate crime prosecution. This is not limited to racial or ethnic minorities, but for any hate crime committed in Sutter County.”

CASE HISTORY

Claire, 66, was at the South Butte Market in Sutter County on May 11, 2021.

He says he was accosted at the store by a woman who started shouting profanities and slurs at him. He says she then got into her car and sped towards him before swerving away at the last minute.

The Sikh Coalition says Claire went back inside the store and asked an employee to call 911 but police never came.

Later that day, Claire says he saw another woman writing slurs in chalk on his driveway and in front of his home. Police were called and the Sikh Coalition says the responding officer used his water bottle to wash away evidence before taking pictures for their investigation, while another officer reportedly told him not to drive on his own street.

A 41-page civil lawsuit was filed in May 2022 against the deputies, the county and the two women accused of threatening Claire.

The case was ultimately resolved in his favor in Jan. 2023.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sikh man met with hate crimes by a stranger suing Sutter County, deputies