Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members

Two of the three suspects in the deadly May beating were arrested and are awaiting trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis, 39, and Jason Blasingame, 36, severely beat 45-year-old Steven Buchan Jr. The suspects allegedly left Buchan Jr. to die outside of the Old Corner Saloon on Highway 88 in Clements.

Law enforcement officials arrested Strack and Davis, who are now awaiting trial, but Blasingame is still wanted.

"We're not sure where he is. We have reason to believe that he is actively being hidden from us by the Hells Angels," said San Joaquin County Sheriff Spokesman Nich Goucher. "Both Blasingame and Strack are full-patch members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Stockton. We believe that he is actively being hidden from us by the gang."

While detectives believe at least two of the suspects are members of the Hells Angels, one of more than 300 organizations defined by the U.S. Department of Justice as an "outlaw motorcycle gang," they say the victim was not.

"Steven Buchan Jr. did not have any ties to the outlaw motorcycle community," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. "We believe he was beaten to death for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Those with information on Blasingame's whereabouts can call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4425 or Stockton Crimestoppers at 209-946-0600. Crimestoppers offers anonymity and a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

"We want to get him off the street and get justice for the victim's family," said Goucher.

Watch more from ABC10: Thousands show up for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton