Investigation underway into death in Clements

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements where they found someone dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMENTS, Calif. — One person was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements at around 1:55 a.m. for reports of a person down in the area. They found a person who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating the person's death. No additional information was available. Anyone with information can contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209) 468-4400 (select Option 1) and refer to case #22-9524.

Detectives are asking for information. At around 1:55am today, May 1, 2022, our office received a call regarding a man... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10