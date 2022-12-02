x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Investigation underway into death in Clements

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements where they found someone dead.

More Videos

CLEMENTS, Calif. — One person was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements at around 1:55 a.m. for reports of a person down in the area. They found a person who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating the person's death. No additional information was available. Anyone with information can contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209) 468-4400 (select Option 1)  and refer to case #22-9524.

Detectives are asking for information. At around 1:55am today, May 1, 2022, our office received a call regarding a man...

Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Caught on Video: Suspect runs into Arden-Arcade restaurant after sheriff's pursuit