Investigation underway into death in Clements

CLEMENTS, Calif. — One person was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements at around 1:55 a.m. for reports of a person down in the area. They found a person who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are investigating the person's death. No additional information was available. Anyone with information can contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209) 468-4400 (select Option 1) and refer to case #22-9524.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10
Watch more on ABC10