Coach K was surprised with a new puppy and the sweetness is almost too much

It's the puppy kisses for me.

DURHAM, N.C. — It looks like Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski will be keeping busy during retirement, training a new four-legged member on his team.

Duke Men's Basketball team surprised Coach K with a new puppy during the team's end-of-year banquet on Thursday.

"Since you have a lot more time now, coach, we felt you needed something to train, so we want you to meet the new member of your family," Coach K's successor, Jon Scheyer, said before the team carried out the new warm and fuzzy retirement gift.

Duke Men's Basketball tweeted a video of the sweet first meeting between man and new best friend. (I almost can't handle the puppy wave or the puppy kisses!!!)

What do you get for the Coach who has it all??????



A HANDSOME, 15/10 PUPPY 🐶x🐐 pic.twitter.com/MDKUAP0cxf — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 15, 2022

It's an especially sweet surprise for Coach K, who said before the end of his final season that he wanted to get a dog when he retired.

"I want to get another dog - quickly," Krzyzewski said before his final regular-season game.

"I've missed my dog, big time, during this season. Like yesterday, it was so beautiful here...I said, 'This would be a hell of a day to walk Blue,'" he continued.

Blue was Coach K's previous dog who died in 2021.

Now, he'll get to make new memories and go on all the walks with his new furry family member. The dog's name? Fittingly, Coach.