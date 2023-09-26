Cockroach infestation at Sacramento elementary school cafeteria sparks temporary closure

Sacramento County officials announced major health violations found during an inspection at the Dry Creek Elementary in Rio Linda where live cockroaches were found.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento elementary school cafeteria was shut down by health inspectors Monday after they discovered live and dead cockroaches around the facility.

Sacramento County inspectors shut down food sales at Dry Creek Elementary School in Rio Linda until everything was cleaned and sanitized for a re-inspection. According to the food inspection report, the following vermin activity was observed Monday:

9 dead cockroaches and 8 live cockroaches below the 3-compartment sink

4 live cockroaches in other parts of the cafeteria

2 egg sacks in other parts of the cafeteria

1 dead fly on the food preparation counter

Inspectors returned to the cafeteria Tuesday where they confirmed there were no longer live roaches at the facility and the suspension was rescinded.

"The kitchen passed an inspection Tuesday morning. The district worked diligently to resolve the issue that did not impact breakfast and lunch for our students," a district representative told ABC10.