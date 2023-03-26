Coffee shop raises money for Syria earthquake relief

Starting in February and running through March, the shop has been donating 50 cents from every drink sold to the Syrian Medical Society.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove shop Onit Coffee is raising funds for Syrian refugees struggling after a major earthquake shook Syria and Turkey in February.

Shadi Khattab owns the shop and is a Syrian immigrant himself, coming to America when he was just a 5-year-old.

He says many of his friends and family still live in Syria and the situation is dire as many observe Ramadan and fast from sunrise to sunset when resources are already limited.

"I felt like I was obligated, especially as a Syrian-American, to give back to my people through the company I founded,” said Khattab. “I stand behind our motto ‘impacting lives one cup at a time.’”

Starting in February and running through March, the shop has been donating 50 cents from every drink sold to the Syrian Medical Society which helps refugees with their medical needs.