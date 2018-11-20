If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Colleges across Northern California got another day off from school because of air quality concerns.

Smoke from the Camp Fire burning nearly three hours away is still lingering over the Central Valley.

Stanislaus State decided to close both their Turlock and Stockton campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday because of the poor air quality. Last week, they also canceled classes on Wednesday.

While this is uncharted territory for them, school officials say this will not have an impact on their academic calendar, they will not be tacking on days to the end of the semester to make up for missed time and this will not change the finals schedule.

They will instead, be making sure the “learning goals” and “learning outcomes” will be met on the schedule they now have.

“Our deans, our faculty and provost are working to make sure that the work that they are doing when they return, that they actually are facilitating the development of those learning goals and learning outcomes," Rosalee Rush, a spokesperson for Stanislaus State said.

Stanislaus State does plan to reopen campus on Monday, November 26, and they are also working to reschedule some of the events that were canceled because of this closure.

University of the Pacific in Stockton has also made the decision to close campus on Monday and Tuesday because of air quality concerns, before going on Thanksgiving break on Wednesday. They also have no plans to alter the academic calendar to add instructional days.

"Faculty will work with individual students to make sure that all necessary course work is completed," Keith Michaud, a spokesperson for University of the Pacific said.

