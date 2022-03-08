College mascots from around the country coming to Indianapolis for conference

Butler University and the University of Indianapolis will host the Collegiate Live Mascot Conference.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University and the University of Indianapolis are hosting the Collegiate Live Mascot Conference.

Butler Blue IV and Grady the Greyhound will welcome mascots and their handlers from all over the country.

Their team will explore topics like branding and costumes.

The conference, which is not open to the public, is taking place Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 at Butler University, located at 4600 Sunset Ave.

The following schools' mascots are attending the conference:

Arkansas Tech University

Auburn University

Baylor University

Butler University

Drake University

Fresno State University

Georgia Southern University

University of Indianapolis

University of Texas

University of Oklahoma

University of Southern California

University of Washington

Yale University

West Texas A&M University

Western Illinois University