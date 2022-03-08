College mascots from around the country coming to Indianapolis for conference

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University and the University of Indianapolis are hosting the Collegiate Live Mascot Conference.
Butler Blue IV and Grady the Greyhound will welcome mascots and their handlers from all over the country.
Their team will explore topics like branding and costumes.
The conference, which is not open to the public, is taking place Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 at Butler University, located at 4600 Sunset Ave.
The following schools' mascots are attending the conference:
- Arkansas Tech University
- Auburn University
- Baylor University
- Butler University
- Drake University
- Fresno State University
- Georgia Southern University
- University of Indianapolis
- University of Texas
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Southern California
- University of Washington
- Yale University
- West Texas A&M University
- Western Illinois University
Click here for more information.