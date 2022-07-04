COLLEYVILLE, Texas — It was three months ago when a gunman walked into Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and held four people hostage.
Now, after much needed repairs and change, the synagogue will open its doors Friday, April 8.
Today, a rededication ceremony was held.
“A lot of the art work you will see in the building is a member of our congregation,” said Michael Finfer, the president of Congregation Beth Israel.
Through paintings and heartwarming messages, Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville is healing.
“Three sections of this was damaged by the police after they came into the building. The hostage rescue team,” said Finfer.
The synagogue was left damaged by gunfire.
Inside, a lot has changed to uplift everyone.
“By changing the carpet, the wall colors. That also helped a bit with the gentleman who had been involved with the incident itself,” said Finfer.
In January, a gunman held four people hostage for 10 hours.
The suspect, Malik Faisal Akram was killed in the standoff.
Arlene Schwartz was the first one who ran out.
“The FBI, police, everyone has just been wonderful,” said Schwartz, the Para-Rabbi.
Jeff Cohen was among the four people held hostage, he chocked up while talking to WFAA.
“I’m so excited to be coming back,” said Cohen, from Congregation Beth Israel.
And, for Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was also held hostage, Friday evening's prayer service will be an emotional one for him.
“We are all human beings trying to do the best we can in this thing called life. The more we can see the sense of humanity in each other, that we can understand, that our struggles are like your struggles, ” said Rabbi Cytron-Walker.
The synagogue is expecting about 100 families at Friday's service, and there will be security guards at the gate, controlling who enters. The message they want to send across to families -- this is a place for love, and they want to move forward.