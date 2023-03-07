Modesto man identified as body from 1970s Colorado cold case

Former Modesto resident Gardner Paul Smith's remains were identified, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — The remains of a man found on a Colorado trail in 1970 have finally been identified after DNA testing.

Former Modesto resident Gardner Paul Smith's remains were identified, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say he was born Sept. 22, 1930, and found on Independence Pass in June 1970.

His remains were submitted for analysis and facial reconstruction was attempted, but officials weren't able to identify him until submitting his DNA for Forensic Genetic Genealogy testing in 2022.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, but officials continue to investigate the cold case and ask anyone with information to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 486-1249.