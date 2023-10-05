Colorado funeral home investigated for improperly stored human remains

The state's license for the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose expired in November 2022, a state spokesperson said.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A funeral home in Penrose is under investigation for the improper storage of human remains, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Return to Nature Funeral Home on Tuesday night for a suspicious incident, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, sheriff's office investigators, the Fremont County Coroner's Office and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) executed a search warrant on the property and found human remains were improperly stored there, according to the release.

The sheriff's office didn't say how many remains were found improperly stored.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home is based in Colorado Springs, and specializes in green burials. The license for the Penrose location expired in November 2022, according to DORA. The Colorado Springs location has an active license.

Return to Nature's website has a notice saying it would no longer process new cremations as of July. A DORA spokesperson said the business doesn't appear to have a separate crematorium license, which is required to do cremations.

Neither of Return to Nature's locations have any disciplinary action or complaints filed against them with DORA, the agency said.

Return to Nature has not responded to queries for comment.

According to the funeral home's website, green burial is "a return to the traditional way of burial" that doesn't include chemicals, metal or unnatural materials. Green burials don't use embalming material. Oftentimes, bodies are wrapped in a shroud of linen or similar biodegradable material and placed in wicker caskets.

About a dozen law-enforcement vehicles were at the funeral home, located west of Pueblo in southern Colorado, on Wednesday night, according to 9NEWS' partners at KRDO.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, the sheriff's office said. The FBI said agents from its Denver field office responded to assist with the investigation.

Family members of decedents who used the funeral home can send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com and leave a contact phone number and time to call. Those who don't use email can call the Fremont County Emergency Management call line at 719-276-7421.

"There’s a lot of other people out there right now just like me who spent the morning crying," Mary Simons told KRDO. She sent her husband's remains to be cremated at Return to Nature. "We’re getting no answers whatsoever."

The sheriff's office said it will have victims' assistance personnel responding to messages starting Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 E. Main in Cañon City between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The phone and email assistance center are for families only, the sheriff's office said.

Colorado has infamously few laws regulating funeral services. It is the only state that doesn't require licenses for funeral home professionals.

Earlier this year, two women from Montrose went to federal prison for stealing and selling hundreds of bodies. The families of victims in that case continue to struggle to recover their loved ones' remains, which were sometimes sent as far away as Saudi Arabia.

And a former coroner in Lake County faced charges he mishandled remains of a stillborn baby at his funeral home, for which he was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

