Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert went viral on social media with calls for her resignation.

DENVER — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Monday responded to calls for her resignation by describing Democrats as hypocrites and naming celebrities and politicians she blames for inciting violence.

“We should take Democrats at their word when they say never let a crisis go to waste. Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure, and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past,” the Republican from Rifle said in a statement.

While she was not the only lawmaker to tweet during Wednesday's failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, critics said Boebert helped reveal the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. According to reporting from The Hill, those critics include Boebert's Republican colleagues in the House.

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

"They accuse me of live-tweeting the Speaker’s presence after she had been safely removed from the Capitol, as if I was revealing some big secret, when it fact this removal was also being broadcast on TV," Boebert wrote.

The riot at the Capitol occurred as Congress met to certify the results of the presidential election. Two Congressional Republicans from Colorado, Reps. Boebert and Doug Lamborn, objected.

Boebert also tweeted "Today is 1776" ahead of the attack.

A group of Democrats in Colorado have called on Boebert and Lamborn to resign, saying in a letter that they helped incite the violence. Monday, #ResignBoebert also trended on Twitter.

"I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol. I defended our Constitution and I always will. America will persevere because freedom always prevails. But let’s get real—the far-left and their policies are causing harm to our country. I refuse to let their political machine write a narrative that millions of Americans know is false," Boebert said.

Her statement also included the names of Democrats and celebrities "who have encouraged mob violence." Among them were former President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, Madonna, Robert De Niro and Johnny Depp.

Boebert's office has not responded to questions from 9NEWS about whether the congresswoman has been contacted by the FBI or other law enforcement agencies regarding her tweets during the insurrection or other conduct.