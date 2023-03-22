Colorado Starbucks workers hit picket line

Workers at four Colorado stores walked out for a strike saying they're fighting for better wages and scheduling.

DENVER — Workers at numerous Starbucks locations in and around the Denver Metro Area are hitting the picket line Wednesday to demand "livable wages" and consistent scheduling.

Organizers said workers planned to strike alongside employees from more than 100 stores across the country. They're also fighting for their right to unionize without fear or intimidation.

The strike comes a day before the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Workers are striking at the following locations between 6 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

Garden of the Gods location in Colorado Springs

3rd and Columbine in Denver

Rock Creek Circle in Superior

144th and I-25 in Westminster

Join us on the picket line in Colorado Springs, Denver, Superior, and Westminster! https://t.co/7Tud6OYxFs — SBWU Colorado (@SBWUColorado) March 22, 2023

“We, and partners across the nation, have been pushed to strike and to unionize as a result of corporate’s negligence and near-downright contempt for partners for partners when we ask for the bare minimum," the organizing committee said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with the 100+ stores that are also striking today. We hope our actions bring Starbucks to the bargaining table and to give us baristas a say in OUR workplace.”

The strike is a part of a national day of action, where Starbucks workers from coast to coast will come together. A similar event took place in December.

Last month, an administrative law judge sided with workers at a Denver Starbucks and agreed that workers were retaliated against in various ways after a decision to unionize last year.

In her decision, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Amita Baman Tracy ordered Starbucks to reinstate one fired worker and to expunge warning letters from two employee records. The company was also ordered to pay back wages to the fired worker.

The ruling followed an August 2022 hearing in which workers testified about what they called retaliatory and illegal conduct by company agents and managers.

Tracy found that Starbucks committed unfair labor practices by telling employees they would not be eligible for wage increases or promotions if they selected the union as their bargaining representative.

