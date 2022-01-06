x
Damon Evans, 19 of Arizona, identified as Colusa County drowning victim

Deputies said Evans was swimming but experienced issues and started to struggle before drowning.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — A man who drowned in the Sacramento River was identified as 19-year-old from Arizona.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said they found the body of Damon Evans in a search that spanned multiple days. 

Evans drowned after he experienced issues while swimming east of the Levee Park in Colusa, according to the sheriff's office. He was not wearing a life preserver at the time of the incident.

On Thursday, a cadaver dog found his body in the river, just east of the Levee Park about 20 feet from shoreline.

