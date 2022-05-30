Authorities in Colusa County search for possible drowning victim in the Sacramento River

The possible drowning was first reported to authorities at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office says.

COLUSA, Calif. — Authorities in Colusa County are searching for a possible drowning victim in the Sacramento River.

According to the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, around 8:39 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Sacramento River east of Levee Park in Colusa following reports that a person had gone underwater while swimming.

Officials say the person began experiencing issues while trying to swim across the Sacramento River and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The sheriff's department's boating safety unit was called to the scene and searched the river with no success, deputies say.

The investigation into the possible drowning is still active as deputies continue searching Monday for the possible victim.